True Leaf Medicine International (CNSX:MJ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.20

True Leaf Medicine International Ltd (CNSX:MJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 68830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

True Leaf Medicine International Company Profile (CNSX:MJ)

True Leaf Medicine International Ltd. manufactures and distributes hemp-based nutrition for pets. As of October 24, 2018, it sold dog chews, dental sticks, and supplement oils under the True Hemp name in approximately 2,000 stores worldwide, including PetSmart Canada and Pets Corner UK, as well as through online on Amazon.

