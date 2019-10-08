Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $706.28 Million

Brokerages predict that Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) will post $706.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $697.02 million and the highest is $717.00 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $855.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $730.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGI. Barclays lowered Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.61.

Shares of TGI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.31. 1,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,611. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.