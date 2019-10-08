Tripio Market Cap Achieves $8.41 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Tripio token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, DDEX and HADAX. Tripio has a market capitalization of $8.41 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00195453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.44 or 0.01025243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030920 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00091641 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio’s genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.