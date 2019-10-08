Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRIP. DA Davidson raised Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $39.00 target price on Tripadvisor and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.91. 220,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,039. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $137,144.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,252.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Tripadvisor by 136.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 687 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Tripadvisor by 4,518.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 739 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

