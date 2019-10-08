Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trinseo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

In related news, insider Frank A. Bozich bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $434,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,965. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.97.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.63). Trinseo had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $951.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

