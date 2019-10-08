Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $69.65 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,339,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,098 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $69,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPAB. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $29.70. 22,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,390. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0709 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

