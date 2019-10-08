Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $18.65 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,284 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.70% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $18,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 215,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 91,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13,908.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 39,501 shares during the period. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 113,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,226. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.