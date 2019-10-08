Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $886,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,476,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

TRVI stock remained flat at $$4.08 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,071. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.