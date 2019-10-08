TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $676.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to report sales of $676.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $677.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $673.50 million. TransUnion reported sales of $603.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $661.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRU. ValuEngine lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransUnion from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

In related news, insider Christopher A. Cartwright sold 44,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $3,668,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,992,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $241,576.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,172.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,204 shares of company stock valued at $20,255,965. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 242,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,719. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $85.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average is $73.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.