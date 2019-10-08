Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $4.17. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Transocean shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 17,531,709 shares.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RIG. ValuEngine raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC set a $12.00 target price on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Transocean from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $7.00 price target on Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Get Transocean alerts:

In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,500 shares of company stock worth $162,915. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Transocean by 535.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean during the second quarter valued at $64,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.81 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 33.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.