Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

RIG has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $10.00 price target on Transocean and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Transocean from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Transocean from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a $12.00 price target on Transocean and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.54.

Transocean stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.81. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.81 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 33.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Transocean will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $132,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $162,915. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 95,205 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,013,768 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after purchasing an additional 124,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Transocean by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,481,264 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after purchasing an additional 108,276 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,148,891 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $410,666,000 after purchasing an additional 785,189 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

