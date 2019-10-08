Traid Price Reaches $0.0002 (TRAID)

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Traid has a market cap of $5,087.00 and $5.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traid coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Traid has traded 47.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Traid Coin Profile

Traid is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 43,571,020 coins and its circulating supply is 20,631,020 coins. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform. Traid’s official message board is www.traid.tv/blog. The official website for Traid is www.traid.tv.

Traid Coin Trading

Traid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traid using one of the exchanges listed above.

