Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.77

Tower Resources PLC (LON:TRP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as low as $0.42. Tower Resources shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 1,998,981 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90.

Tower Resources Company Profile (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 11,809 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

