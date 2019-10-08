Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 20,232 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,232 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $478,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $551,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 27.5% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 45,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Nathaniel Dalton sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at $16,013,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel T. Byrne purchased 6,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.77 per share, for a total transaction of $584,905.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,909.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.77 and a 52-week high of $133.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average is $91.01.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Affiliated Managers Group had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMG. ValuEngine upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.55.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

