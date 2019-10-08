TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) Receives C$7.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.65.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TMAC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TMAC Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TMAC Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get TMAC Resources alerts:

TMR traded down C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.41. 39,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,660. TMAC Resources has a twelve month low of C$3.57 and a twelve month high of C$7.06. The company has a market cap of $501.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.24.

In related news, Senior Officer Ronald Peter Gagel sold 143,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total value of C$789,764.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 325,654 shares in the company, valued at C$1,794,353.54. Also, Director Terry Macgibbon sold 233,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total transaction of C$1,285,664.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,218,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,732,469.34.

TMAC Resources Company Profile

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for TMAC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMAC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.