Tinley Beverage (CNSX:TNY) Trading Down 2%

Tinley Beverage Company Inc (CNSX:TNY) fell 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, 11,158 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.64.

Tinley Beverage Company Profile (CNSX:TNY)

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes liquor-inspired, alcohol-free, cannabis-infused beverages in the United States. The company also offers Hemplify and Tinley's Tonics line of products through retail locations in California; and online in the United States. The company was formerly known as Quia Resources Inc and changed its name to The Tinley Beverage Company Inc in October 2015.

