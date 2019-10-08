Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.88

Shares of Tiger Brands Ltd (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and traded as high as $13.58. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 434 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67.

Tiger Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBLMY)

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and marketing of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in Southern Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity, Purity & Elizabeth Anne's, and Purity Pedia Kids brands; and beverages under the Energade, Oros, Hall's, and Rose's brands.

