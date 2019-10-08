Thingschain (TIC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $53,728.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $53,728.00 and approximately $25,855.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00035423 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00072711 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001410 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00130048 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,311.81 or 1.00894308 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000696 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000708 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

