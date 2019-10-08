The Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM) Stock Price Down 2.5%

The Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM)’s share price was down 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.26, approximately 2,207 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

