Thar Token Price Up 38.2% Over Last Week (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, Thar Token has traded 38.2% higher against the dollar. Thar Token has a market cap of $71,709.00 and approximately $2,674.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thar Token token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001247 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005466 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 66.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000384 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Thar Token Profile

Thar Token is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000 tokens. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken . The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com

Buying and Selling Thar Token

Thar Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thar Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

