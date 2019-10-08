Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.55. 764,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $47.86 and a 1-year high of $83.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $267.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 268,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 248,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

