TENA (TENA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8,707.00

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One TENA token can now be bought for about $0.0632 or 0.00000770 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX and LBank. TENA has a market cap of $169,006.00 and approximately $8,707.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TENA has traded down 29.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00195583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.01026543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00031258 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00091769 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TENA Token Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,253 tokens. The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io . The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

