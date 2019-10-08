Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities downgraded Telenav from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Telenav from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Telenav from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of Telenav stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 451,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,674. Telenav has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $229.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.39.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Telenav had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $58.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telenav will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $267,018.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,139.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 526,404 shares of company stock worth $5,507,082 in the last three months. 24.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 1,452.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 1,645.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telenav in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

