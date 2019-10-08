Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TIKK opened at $3.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 million, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

