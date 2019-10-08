TECSYS (TSE:TCS) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.98

Shares of TECSYS Inc. (TSE:TCS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.98 and last traded at C$15.72, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCS. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of TECSYS from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of TECSYS from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.03. The stock has a market cap of $199.50 million and a P/E ratio of -204.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73.

TECSYS (TSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$24.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TECSYS Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. TECSYS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -275.64%.

TECSYS Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, and point-of-use in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution management, transportation management, and supply management at point-of-use, as well as financial management and analytics solutions; ITopia, a Healthcare Logistics Platform.

