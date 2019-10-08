Target Capital (CVE:TCI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Target Capital Inc (CVE:TCI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 330000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.13 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 27.02 and a current ratio of 28.08.

Target Capital Company Profile (CVE:TCI)

Target Capital Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in acquisitions, startups, early stage and buyout companies. It owns interests in future commissions on claims processed through the Olympia Trust Health Plan. It invests in listed public companies, trailer fee rights, notes receivable, reporting issuers, and controlled private companies.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Target Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.