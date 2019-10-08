Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tarena International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Tarena International stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,384. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $53.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.58. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Tarena International by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 532,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 168,542 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Tarena International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,887,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 24,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tarena International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 59,807 shares in the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

