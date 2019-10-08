TaaS (TAAS) Price Hits $0.78 on Exchanges

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One TaaS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00009412 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Liqui and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $333.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00194376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.01025309 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00028970 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00090946 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS was first traded on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Liqui, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

