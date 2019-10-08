SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 55.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $78.19. 36,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,500. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average is $71.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

In other SYSCO news, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $1,161,626.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,264.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,509 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,093 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.52.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

