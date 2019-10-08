Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) Receives GBX 416 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 420 ($5.49).

SYNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Synthomer to a “restricted” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Synthomer to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a report on Friday, August 16th.

In other news, insider Alexander G. Catto sold 560,966 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15), for a total transaction of £493,650.08 ($645,041.26).

SYNT traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 292 ($3.82). 1,415,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,513. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 277.80 ($3.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 516.22 ($6.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 312.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 358.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

