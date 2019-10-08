SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SVMK Inc. develops survey software. The Company offers a platform which enables organizations to collect and analyze feedback and insights which solves business problems, enhances customer experience and loyalty, improves employee productivity, retention, optimization and marketing investments. SVMK Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded SVMK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price objective on SVMK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

NASDAQ SVMK traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,286. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23. SVMK has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of -12.41.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 59.16%. The firm had revenue of $75.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SVMK will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVMK news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $29,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 108,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $1,836,957.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,711,324 over the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SVMK by 341.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,186,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SVMK by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,801,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SVMK by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,894 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of SVMK by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

