Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Superior Industries International posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Superior Industries International.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $325.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Superior Industries International’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUP. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BWS Financial set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

In other news, Director Ellen B. Richstone acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,132 shares in the company, valued at $111,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 135.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 20.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.76. 168,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,605. Superior Industries International has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

