SunPower (SPWR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR):

10/3/2019 – SunPower was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2019 – SunPower was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/24/2019 – SunPower was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/18/2019 – SunPower was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/12/2019 – SunPower was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/10/2019 – SunPower was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

SPWR stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.25. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $16.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 8,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $119,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 60,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $861,875.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,930.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,674. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SunPower by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SunPower by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

