Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.94. Sunoco posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.31). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price target on Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Sunoco from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE SUN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.53. 122,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,565. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

