Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.56.

SMLP traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.87. 100,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,037. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $388.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $99.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.50 million. Analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

