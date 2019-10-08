Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.66

Stuart Olson Inc (TSE:SOX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.66 and last traded at C$2.70, with a volume of 11940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.72.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOX. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Stuart Olson from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Stuart Olson from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Stuart Olson from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Stuart Olson from C$4.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stuart Olson from C$4.75 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.61. The firm has a market cap of $76.13 million and a P/E ratio of -33.33.

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$239.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$272.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stuart Olson Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stuart Olson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -444.44%.

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

