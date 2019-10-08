Stobart Group (LON:STOB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $126.95

Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $126.95 and traded as low as $119.80. Stobart Group shares last traded at $122.40, with a volume of 166,591 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 174 ($2.27) price target on shares of Stobart Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 123.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37.

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

