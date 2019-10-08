State Street (NYSE:STT) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on shares of State Street and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.75.

NYSE STT traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $56.87. 2,558,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $87.79. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.33.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

In other State Street news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,468.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O purchased 7,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.43 per share, with a total value of $353,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,461.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $577,375 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of State Street by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

