State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 58,713 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 129.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,713 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Xylem worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 10,814.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 562,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,024,000 after purchasing an additional 557,060 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth about $33,456,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Xylem by 93.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 821,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,272,000 after acquiring an additional 396,185 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Xylem by 520.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 259,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,734,000 after acquiring an additional 217,968 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 12.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,966,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,505,000 after acquiring an additional 211,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $321,238.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,805.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $376,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,639. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.97. 457,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,148. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.03. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.