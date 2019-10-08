State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in McKesson by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 175.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in McKesson by 165.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in McKesson by 35.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on McKesson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research cut McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.20.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total value of $190,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,738 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $129.24 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $150.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.34.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

