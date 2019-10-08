State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.49 Million Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 134.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,832 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 86.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4,160.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 49.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.86. 4,490,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,806,058. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $809,069.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,939. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 25,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $763,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,146 shares of company stock worth $2,421,143. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America set a $35.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

