State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.09 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,488 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,683,000 after purchasing an additional 486,674 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,522,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,747,000 after purchasing an additional 990,368 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,164,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,690,000 after purchasing an additional 132,509 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,274,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,650,000 after purchasing an additional 35,929 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3,456.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,162 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $259.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.92.

Shares of SBAC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.58. The stock had a trading volume of 381,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,384. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $146.13 and a 52 week high of $270.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.82 and a 200 day moving average of $226.96. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.47%.

In other SBA Communications news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 54,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.07, for a total transaction of $14,585,956.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,472,180.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Langer sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.91, for a total value of $1,388,384.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,616 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,328. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

