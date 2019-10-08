State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 16.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 33.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 544.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,343 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the first quarter worth $659,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the first quarter worth $427,000. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

Hilton Hotels stock opened at $90.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $101.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 330.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

