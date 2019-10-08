State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,652 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,744 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CBS were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CBS by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in CBS by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in CBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in CBS by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBS. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of CBS from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens set a $64.00 price target on shares of CBS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CBS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE:CBS opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average is $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. CBS Co. has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. CBS had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBS Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

