State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 16,008 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 7,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $798,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,293.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $427,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,579.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,095. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN opened at $107.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.24. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.06 and a 52-week high of $111.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $606.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.56 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 14.42%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $120.00 price objective on FTI Consulting and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.