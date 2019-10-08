State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 472.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 81,195 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 601,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,582,000 after purchasing an additional 144,036 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 181.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 230,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,573,000 after purchasing an additional 36,879 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TEL traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,538. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.94%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $2,061,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 65,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $6,141,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,841.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,737,285 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cross Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

