State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 47,319 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,783 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,319 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,688 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $625,000. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 179,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 121,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,817,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,726,000 after purchasing an additional 880,302 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $534.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, CEO Dan O. Dinges acquired 16,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $272,771.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,539,713.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Delaney acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,314. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 53,255 shares of company stock worth $895,416. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.39.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

