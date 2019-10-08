State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 29,665 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,665 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco stock opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $43.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.