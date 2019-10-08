STASIS EURO (EURS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $703,223.00

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $35.02 million and $703,223.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00013321 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, IDCM, OKCoin and Kyber Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038525 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.04 or 0.05482375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000428 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000253 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO is a token. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC, DSX, Kyber Network, Tokens.net, OKCoin, IDCM and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.