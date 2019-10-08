SpreadCoin Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (SPR)

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, SpreadCoin has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One SpreadCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. SpreadCoin has a total market capitalization of $23,874.00 and approximately $63.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SpreadCoin Profile

SpreadCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin . The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SpreadCoin’s official website is www.spreadcoin.info

SpreadCoin Coin Trading

SpreadCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpreadCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpreadCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

